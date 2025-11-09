Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,890 Shares of Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Open Text makes up about 0.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Open Text worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Open Text by 926.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 107.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 3.9%

OTEX opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Open Text’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bankshares set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.