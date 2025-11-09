HC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

