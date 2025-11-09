Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.40. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

