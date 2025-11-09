Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $97.30 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $97,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $461.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

