Methanex Corporation $MEOH Shares Purchased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,336 shares during the quarter. Methanex comprises approximately 1.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Methanex worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. Methanex Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

