Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $99.21 Million Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of PACCAR worth $99,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PACCAR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.59.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

