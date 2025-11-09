Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKSY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 217.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 33,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $580,945.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,164 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,361.80. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,455.90. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BKSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE BKSY opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.24.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 87.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

