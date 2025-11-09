Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 141,768 Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 81,833 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortrea by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTRE. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of FTRE opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Fortrea has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $100,018.10. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,311 shares of company stock worth $94,635. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

