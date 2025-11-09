Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 83,757 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,757 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after buying an additional 4,243,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,177,000 after buying an additional 2,348,305 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

