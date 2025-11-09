80,000 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simulations Plus
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.