80,000 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

