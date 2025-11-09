Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.82 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

