Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $365.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 288.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 426.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

