Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NYSE TPR opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,025.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 72,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,133,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

