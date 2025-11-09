Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $968,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,106,000 after buying an additional 85,138 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 488,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,593,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 37.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

