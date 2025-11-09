Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $114.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Research downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

