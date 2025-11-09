Martin Investment Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,509,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,095,000 after buying an additional 277,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $180.68. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

