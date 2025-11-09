Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 315,000 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 107.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up about 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Endava were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 81.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 7.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Endava by 112.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Endava Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

