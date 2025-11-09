ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

