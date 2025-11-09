Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,142 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 179.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 413,643 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.