Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 569 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ECL opened at $255.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.19 and its 200-day moving average is $267.11.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

