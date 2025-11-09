Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $120,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 44.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $602.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at $66,813,456.96. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

