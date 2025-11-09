Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Decreased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

