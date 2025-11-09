Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of OFIX opened at $14.96 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $590.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

