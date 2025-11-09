Heron Therapeutics, Inc. $HRTX Shares Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.71% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,752,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 431,918 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 373,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

