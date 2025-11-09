Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 52,500 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 123.2% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 910,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,535 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,094,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 392,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 287,221 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 188.00%. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $84,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,545. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

