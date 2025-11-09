Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 100,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 0.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.84% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 446,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 601,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 438,677 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period.

MSOS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $790.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

