Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 387,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Maplebear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CART. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 123.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 5.1%

CART stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Insider Activity

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

