GS Investments Inc. Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

GS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.7% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 130,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $161.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

