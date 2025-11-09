Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 1,024,933 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,024,933 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,807,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,435.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $57,687.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,178 shares of company stock worth $938,776. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%.The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

