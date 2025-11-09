Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 372,553 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,553 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 1.07% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTYX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,733.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

