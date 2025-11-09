TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 2,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

