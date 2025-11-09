Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
