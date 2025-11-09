Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CB opened at $287.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day moving average of $280.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

