FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $65.9760, with a volume of 2535679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price objective on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,143,484.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $11,132,833.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,863,000 after buying an additional 518,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,305,000 after acquiring an additional 107,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,709,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 8.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

