Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $4,760,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

