Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 297,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 87,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

