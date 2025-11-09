Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 75,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.52 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

