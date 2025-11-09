Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $326,324.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 483 shares in the company, valued at $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,770 shares of company stock worth $42,760,251. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

