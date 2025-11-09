Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $42,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sabra R. Purtill acquired 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares valued at $2,255,396. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8%

VRSK stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.