Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $94.56.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

