GS Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

GS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 2.4% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 228.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MasTec Stock Up 2.1%

MTZ stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $224.03. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

