Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Xylem worth $53,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $151.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.