Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,977 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 33.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,904. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

