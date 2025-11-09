Contrasting Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) & nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

nVent Electric has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and Nortech Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.01 billion 5.95 $331.80 million $3.63 30.55 Nortech Systems $117.60 million 0.22 -$1.29 million ($1.17) -7.96

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 16.83% 14.29% 7.42% Nortech Systems -2.74% -9.55% -4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for nVent Electric and Nortech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 1 7 1 3.00 Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

nVent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $121.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Nortech Systems on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

