Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $264,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,918.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

