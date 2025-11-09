Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.