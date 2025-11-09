Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after buying an additional 2,266,989 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after acquiring an additional 182,584 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,945,000 after acquiring an additional 404,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,828 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

