Efficient Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

