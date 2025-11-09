DJE Kapital AG Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DJE Kapital AG cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150,554 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 135.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 45,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

