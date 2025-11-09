Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $135.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

